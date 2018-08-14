F1 gossip: Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerc, Massa, Horner

Fernando Alonso is trailing a major announcement for Tuesday, with IndyCar hinting he could be set to switch to the United States

Tuesday, 14 August

McLaren's Fernando Alonso is trailing a major announcement on Tuesday, with IndyCar mischievously hinting the Spaniard may be set to confirm a switch to drive in the United States. (Express)

Lewis Hamilton believes he will be "a different athlete" in the 2019 Formula 1 season as revised driver weight rules will allow him to be slightly heavier. (Autosport)

Charles Leclerc reckons Sauber's "huge" progress this season has looked bigger than it is because it took him a few races to get comfortable in Formula 1. (Motorsport)

Felipe Massa says former team-mate Fernando Alonso is as talented as Michael Schumacher, but would have got more from his talent if he wasn't a divisive figure. (F1.com)

The controversial 'Multi 21' incident in Malaysia 2013 acted as payback from Sebastian Vettel to Mark Webber, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed. (Crash.net)