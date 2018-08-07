F1 gossip: Ojjeh, McLaren, Verstappen, Hamilton, Mercedes

Tuesday, 7 August

Ojjeh has been a director of the McLaren F1 team since 1984

Mansour Ojjeh has unexpectedly resigned after more than 30 years on the McLaren Formula 1 team's board. (Independent)

However, McLaren say the report is "entirely misleading" and that Ojjeh remains as a director of the parent company, McLaren Group. (racefans.net)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wants to keep on topping the podium after winning last month's Austrian Grand Prix, with the 20-year-old saying he aims to win "50 or 60 races". (F1.co.uk)

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have performed better as a team compared to Ferrari in the first half of the season. (ESPN)

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas is not treating the summer break as a holiday - he's been training at Monaco's Stade Louis II...

Monday, 6 August

Formula 1 Group chief Chase Carey says it would be a "great story" for 19-year-old Mick Schumacher to follow in his father Michael's footsteps.(F1.co.uk)

Max Verstappen feels like his Red Bull team have been "two races behind" on engine updates this season. (motorsport.com)

McLaren came "pretty close" to signing Daniel Ricciardo for the 2019 season, says boss Zak Brown. (RACER Magazine, via PlanetF1)

GP3 racer Tatiana Calderon is determined to break into F1 and end a four-decade absence of women on the Grand Prix grid. (formula1.com)

Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean is enjoying the summer break...