Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull driver to leave team at end of 2018 season

Daniel Ricciardo won seven grands Prix at Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo is to leave Red Bull at the end of the season.

In July, team boss Christian Horner said the Australian, who is out of contact at the end of the season, was close to signing a new deal.

Ricciardo, 29, is fifth in the drivers' championship with two wins, in China and Monaco, so far this season.

Horner said they "respected" Ricciardo's decision and will "continue to evaluate the numerous options available to us" for his replacement.

Ricciardo has been linked with Mercedes and Ferrari, while McLaren and Renault have held talks with him. There are reports that he could be set to join Renault.

He has won seven races and achieved 29 podium positions for Red Bull since replacing Mark Webber in 2014.

Team-mate Max Verstappen was given a lucrative new contract last autumn.

It made the 20-year-old Dutchman the third best-paid driver in F1 behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, earning more than the $25m salary McLaren pay to two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Ricciardo has finished ahead of Verstappen in both their seasons as team-mates.

More to follow.