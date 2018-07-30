Max Verstappen sorry for expletive-laden rant during Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen retired in the early stages of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has apologised after an expletive-laden outburst during Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, 20, swore repeatedly in a broadcasted radio transmission after his car broke down due to a Renault engine failure.

Verstappen was forced to retire from fifth place in the early stages.

"I should not have used the words I did in the heat of the moment," he said on Instagram on Monday.

"Looking back on yesterday the disappointment is still there. Emotions were running high after a good start to the race.

"These frustrations came for a reason after another unexpected engine failure which have been happening too often in the past few years.

"We came to Budapest with high expectations and not being able to be competitive made it hard to swallow."

Verstappen's failure came a week after team-mate Daniel Ricciardo retired in Germany with an engine problem.

Red Bull and Renault combined for four consecutive drivers' and constructors' championships between 2010 and 2013, but the relationship has deteriorated since.

Before last month's French Grand Prix, Red Bull announced their partnership with Renault will end, with Honda set to provide engines from next year.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said Verstappen's retirement came as "no surprise" and accused Renault of providing his team with a below-par engine.

He added: "We pay multi-millions of pounds for these engines and for first class, or state-of-the-art products, and you can see it's quite clearly some way below that.

"I'll let Cyril [Abiteboul, Renault's team boss] come up with the excuses afterwards."