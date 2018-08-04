F1 gossip: Alonso, Vettel, Hamilton, Vandoorne, Norris

Saturday, 4 August

Alonso is a two-time F1 champion

If McLaren's Fernando Alonso, who is a two-time Formula 1 champion, wants to race in the IndyCar series next year then a decision has to be taken "in the next week or so", according to Andretti Autosport boss Michael Andretti. (Autoweek)

McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne is "very confident" he will still be at the team for his home race at Spa-Francorchamps, despite rumours he could be replaced by reserve driver Lando Norris. (Autoweek)

World champion Lewis Hamilton says the "current work and focus" at Mercedes during the break in the season "is making sure we improve in qualifying".(Autosport)

Friday, 3 August

Vettel finished second behind Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel does not believe the Ferrari team will fall away in the second part of the season like last year as the Italian outfit's car "still has a lot of potential to unleash". (Planet F1)

Antonio Giovinazzi says his impressive performance in testing for Ferrari and Sauber do not mean he will get a seat in Formula 1 next season. (Motorsport)

Thursday, 2 August

Two-time Formula 1 champion Mika Hakkinen believes Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is more similar to Michael Schumacher than Lewis Hamilton is. (Express)

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff believes the 2018 season has so far been a "marvellous advertisement" for F1. (Crash.net)

Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says Pierre Gasly can now be considered "a mature driver" after achieving his third significant result of 2018 at the Hungarian Grand Prix. (Autosport)

Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa doesn't want to see Carlos Sainz join fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso at McLaren next season because he fears Sainz will "suffer" by having "difficult" Alonso as a team-mate. (F1i.com)

British energy drink company Rich Energy - which was rejected by Force India earlier this year - still believes it can buy the F1 team after it was placed in administration last week. (Autosport)

Mercedes protege George Russell produced a new track record at the Hungaroring on the final day of in-season testing

Wednesday, 1 August

Daniel Ricciardo says his new Red Bull deal will be signed before the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August. (ESPN)

McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne says everything felt "back to normal" at the Hungarian Grand Prix despite his DNF. The Belgian was given a different chassis for the race after complaining about his previous one. (Planet F1)

Four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says it is "far too early" to consider him the favourite for this season's title, despite his 24-point advantage over Sebastian Vettel. (Express)

Kevin Magnussen says Haas are right not to be testing at the Hungaroring this week, calling it a "waste of money". Nine of the 10 F1 teams are at the Budapest circuit. (Planet F1)

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says they will not stand in Esteban Ocon's way should he choose to switch to a rival manufacturer. Ocon, part of the Mercedes junior programme and currently racing for Force India, has been linked with a move to Renault. (Crash.net)

Tuesday, 31 July

McLaren chief Zak Brown says current driver Stoffel Vandoorne and Renault's Carlos Sainz are under consideration for a 2019 race seat. (Sky Sports)

Sebastian Vettel says the 2018 title race won't go the same way as 2017 and is confident he can deliver Ferrari their first drivers' championship since 2007. (ESPN)

Williams are preparing to trial an experimental version of F1's new 2019 front wings in this week's Hungary test. (Autosport)

Williams' Russia driver Sergey Sirotkin says he is not worried about his F1 future. (F1Today)

F1 sporting director Ross Brawn says the sport will do all it can to help save Force India. (Motorsport.com)

British youngster George Russell will test for Mercedes at Hungaroring on Tuesday and Wednesday and the 20-year-old says he could choose from as many as four F1 teams next year. (Mail)

George Russell is the reigning GP3 Series champion and leads the F2 Championship

Monday, 30 July

A double podium for Ferrari "doesn't feel like a happy" result for the team, said Kimi Raikkonen, 38, after the Hungarian Grand Prix. (planetf1.com)

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly, 22, said he was "shocked" to clinch sixth place in Hungary. (f1.co.uk)

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says he doesn't "blame" Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas for hitting him in Hungary because his rival had "no grip" as they both tried to finish second. (planetf1.com)

Max Verstappen lost his cool with Red Bull mechanics after another engine failure forced him out of the race. (dailymail.co.uk)