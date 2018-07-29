F1 gossip: Hamilton, McLaren, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Red Bull, Hulkenberg, Vandoorne,

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo (left) and Max Verstappen were left ruing their lack of pace in Budapest qualifying

Sunday, 29 July

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were left puzzled and frustrated by their lack of pace in the rain in qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix. (Sky Sports)

McLaren boss Zak Brown says the team has a plan in place to hire Toro Rosso's James Key as technical director. (Motorsport)

British driver Lando Norris, 18, says he is ready to make the step up from Formula 2 to Formula 1 with McLaren.(Observer)

Saturday, 28 July

Nico Hulkenberg wants to be a success at Renault after admitting 'top three' F1 teams "don't want him"

Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg has claimed his chances of joining one of Formula 1's 'big three' teams - Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull - have passed. (Sky Sports)

A tyre error during practice in Budapest has landed Renault in trouble, and they have been handed a suspended 10,000 euro fine by the stewards. (Autosport)

McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne is hoping that reverting to an old MCL33 chassis at the Hungaroring will stop the rot of his recent run of form. (Formula 1)

Michelin are reportedly unhappy with the sport's future tyre plans, which may scupper the French firm's planned return to Grand Prix racing. (Autosport)

Friday, 27 July

Valtteri Bottas is adamant he will not play second fiddle to Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton as the Briton chases another title. (Express)

Carlos Sainz Jr says that his plans for 2019 will not start to develop until Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull future is resolved. (Sky Sports)

Fernando Alonso says "70%" of the recent work on McLaren's troublesome Formula 1 car was focused on 2019 and it has only brought one proper upgrade so far in 2018. (Motorsport)

Sergio Perez says he cannot wait too long for Force India's "critical" financial situation to be clarified before he makes a decision on his F1 future. (Autosport)

Thursday, 26 July

Hamilton is a regular user of social media

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve has accused Lewis Hamilton of acting like Jesus and confusing Formula 1 with Hollywood. (Fox Sports)

F1 race director Charlie Whiting insists that the FIA is still happy with the operation of Ferrari's hybrid system, despite ongoing discussions with rival teams. (Motorsport)

Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner says his team "got away" with a conservative strategy in last weekend's German Grand Prix, as drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean both made three pitstops. (Autosport)

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says it would be "madness" to push through major changes to F1's engine regulations in 2021. (ESPN)

Fernando Alonso has given his support to his McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne with the Belgian struggling to make an impact this season. (Sky Sports)

Wednesday, 25 July

Niki Lauda won the Dutch Grand Prix when it was last held in 1985

Formula 1 officials will visit Assen in the Netherlands after talks about holding a Dutch Grand Prix in the city. The last Dutch GP was held in Zandvoort in 1985. (Motorsport)

Force India would consider releasing driver Esteban Ocon, who has been linked to Renault in 2019 if they can't retain Carlos Sainz. (F1i.com)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff encouraged Lewis Hamilton not to delete his Instagram post, which criticised ex-drivers on Sky Sports. Wolff said it was great that Hamilton "wears his heart on his sleeve". (Mail)

F1 teams are discussing moving pre-season testing in 2019 from Barcelona to Bahrain. (Autosport)

Sebastian Vettel says he does not care what people have to say about his crash at the German Grand Prix, adding "I don't need pity". (Planet F1)

Tuesday, 24 July

Renault's Carlos Sainz Jr is the son of double world rally champion Carlos Sainz

Daniel Ricciardo is set to sign a two-year contract extension with Red Bull, keeping the Australian at the team until 2020. (West Australian)

Renault driver Carlos Sainz wants a two-year deal, irrespective of the team - with McLaren showing interest in the Spaniard. (Pitpass)

Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton criticises ex-drivers on Sky Sports for "undermining" him in an Instagram post, which he later deleted. (Telegraph)

Force India says it is losing out in Formula 1's midfield development race because of financial pressures. (Autosport)

Sebastian Vettel's dramatic crash in his Ferrari at the German GP is one of the "darkest moments of his whole career", according to former world champion Nico Rosberg. (Sky Sports)

Monday, 23 July

Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari's radio messages at the German Grand Prix were not clear enough after he appeared to question team orders to let team-mate Sebastian Vettel past. (ESPN)

Plans to host an F1 grand prix in Miami next year have been scrapped.(Mail)

Pierre Gasly was surprised Toro Rosso put him onto full wets despite the rain only coming down at one corner at Hockenheim on Sunday.(Planet F1)

Mercedes' Toto Wolff says the team orders issued during the closing stages of Sunday's German GP will not become the norm for the remainder of the season.(F1i.com)

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo said not being able to compete in Germany "hurt" having started from the back of the grid.(Pitpass)