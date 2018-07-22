German Grand Prix: Hamilton summoned to the stewards to put result in doubt

Lewis Hamilton could lose his victory in the German Grand Prix after being summoned to the stewards to explain a driving misdemeanour.

The Mercedes driver aborted a decision to pit to change tyres under a late-race safety car and cut across the grass to rejoin the track and take the lead.

The F1 rules dictate that "crossing the line separating the pit entry and the track by a car entering the pit lane is prohibited".

His win gave him a 17-point championship lead over rival Sebastian Vettel.

The race was thrown into disarray by the rain and Mercedes were not immune from the chaos, as evidenced by a breathless radio exchange when the safety car was deployed following Vettel's race-ending crash.

Hamilton was told to pit, then told the team Kimi Raikkonen was pitting in front of him and was told to stay out, which became "in, in, in, in!" as he aborted and cut across the grass to rejoin the track.