German GP: Sebastian Vettel on pole as Lewis Hamilton suffers hydraulic failure

Lewis Hamilton will start the German Grand Prix from 14th on the grid while title rival Sebastian Vettel took a stunning pole position for Ferrari.

Hamilton's Mercedes suffered hydraulic failure in the first part of the session, grinding to a halt on track.

Vettel set pole from Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 0.204 seconds and is now in position to extend his eight-point lead in the championship.

But Bottas' second place gives him a chance to challenge Ferrari.

The Finn edged out Vettel's team-mate Kimi Raikkonen by 0.131secs and has the inside line on the run to the first corner for Sunday's race.

Bottas said: "The start is going to be crucial. Race pace-wise, it is going to be close."

Another blow for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton looked disconsolate as he crouched by the side of his stricken Mercedes

Hamilton is consigned to another fightback, but he did not sound optimistic of achieving what he did at Silverstone two weeks ago, when he was punted into a spin by Raikkonen on the first lap but fought back to challenge Vettel for victory in the closing stages.

"I'll give everything to see how high I can get up but it's not going to be like Silverstone," Hamilton said. "I am sure I will be able to get through to some point, but to where I don't know."

Hamilton's problem emerged shortly after he had run wide at the high-speed Turn One and bounced over the kerbs.

The driver said that this was not the cause of the failure, which he said had happened before. However, team boss Toto Wolff told Channel 4 that the off-track moment had led to the problem.

A spokesman said that the data from the car suggested the kerb strike caused the failure, and the subsequent loss of power steering led to Hamilton further bumping the car over the uneven surface of the run-off area.

He said that when Hamilton initially spoke to the media, the team were still wondering whether hitting a kerb on the previous lap had started the issue. But it certainly failed definitively as he hit the kerb at Turn One on that lap.

He was unable to change gears and was ordered to stop out on the circuit because the problem risked damaging the engine.

It is the latest in a series of blows for Hamilton and Mercedes, after a double retirement in Austria, where they also made a strategic error, and his incident with Raikkonen at his home race.

Ferrari on top

Vettel, who grew up in Heppenheim, less than 30 miles from the track, soaked up the cheers of his home crowd and said he had always felt from his first run in first qualifying that he could take pole.

"Thanks to the fans. It was amazing to see so many Ferrari and German flags," he said. "It just kept getting better and I knew for the last lap I had a little bit more in more. I'm full of adrenaline but so happy."

Raikkonen looked to have the pace to challenge for pole but, as happens so often to the veteran Finn, a mistake in final qualifying affected him.

He ran wide at the fast Turn 12 at the entry to Hockenheim's Stadium section on his first run in the top 10 shootout, clipping the inside kerb and firing across to the outside, where he bounced over the kerbs.

He said the time he lost there meant he had to apply more caution that was ideal to his final lap.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fourth after setting the pace in both practice sessions on Friday. He was optimistic then that on race pace his team could challenge Mercedes and Ferrari.

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo starts from the back as a result of grid penalties for using too many engine parts.

Impressive Haas lock out third row

Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean continued their team's recent strong form with fifth and sixth places on the grid, ahead of the Renaults of Nico Hulkenberg and Romain Grosjean, another strong showing from Sauber's Charles Leclerc and Force India's Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso gave McLaren their best qualifying performance since Monaco with 11th place, but team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne was last of all, struggling with an unspecified problem with the car.

"He is doing what he can," Alonso said of his team-mate.

"The last two races it seems that car has some kind of performance issue. There is clear signs on the data that there is less downforce on that car. We have been changing some parts and we need to go deep into that investigation."

And there was a chink of light for Williams after a difficult first half of the season. Russian Sergey Sirotkin used a new front wing aimed at solving the car's fundamental aerodynamic inconsistency to qualify 12th. Team-mate Lance Stroll was 19th.

This was only Vettel's second pole position at this home race. The first, in 2010, ended with the then Red Bull driver taking third place behind the Ferraris of race-winner Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa. You know the one: "Felipe, Fernando is faster than you..."

