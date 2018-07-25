Hungarian Grand Prix: Predict the top three at the Hungaroring

Lewis Hamilton went from 14th on the grid to win the last race in Germany

Who will win this year's drivers' championship? It's a question that seems too difficult to answer.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel did everything right in the build-up to his home grand prix in Germany. He had had an eight-point lead in the title race, pole position was secured - and rival Lewis Hamilton had to start from 14th on the grid after hydraulic failure in qualifying.

A podium finish looked to be in the bag - until the unthinkable happened on lap 52, and Vettel crashed out in front of thousands of rain-soaked fans.

Hamilton duly accepted the gift of a 66th career victory and went back to the top of the championship. "What a day," said the Briton. "True proof that you should never give up."

Hungary is the last stop on the F1 tour before the summer break. The Hungaroring was Vettel's domain 12 months ago as he hung on to win a tense race under pressure from team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and a valiant attack by Hamilton.

A 14-point advantage was in the hands of Ferrari back then - before the season took a turn for the worse in Asia.

Who will come out on top this time around? Pick your podium below...