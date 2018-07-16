F1 gossip: Bottas, Mercedes, McLaren, Sainz, Renault, Gasly

Monday, 16 July

Bottas is fifth in the drivers' standings

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas believes he is doing enough to earn a new contract with the German outfit for next season as he has "performed at the level the team requires". (ESPN)

McLaren chief Zak Brown believes the team would be more competitive if a cost cap were introduced in F1. (Planet F1)

Renault driver Carlos Sainz says that team have "lots of things we need to analyse" going into the German Grand Prix "as the midfield battle is getting tighter and tighter". (F1i.com)

Pierre Gasly fears Toro Rosso will be overhauled by Sauber in the standings because of the "huge difference" Ferrari's engine has made to the Swiss team's revival. (Autosport)