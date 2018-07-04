British Grand Prix: Who will top Silverstone podium?

A Red Bull win at the Red Bull Ring deserved a celebration

It all looked so simple for Mercedes in Austria.

Valtteri Bottas claimed his first pole position of the season in a close fight with team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

A front row was locked out, rival Sebastian Vettel had moved down the order after a grid penalty. Victory looked in the bag.

Not so this time. Disaster struck in spectacular fashion as both Silver Arrows retired from a race for the first time since the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016.

Mercedes' chief strategist, James Vowles, stepped up to the radio to take the blame for another safety car strategy error, but received little in the way of sympathy from a furious Hamilton.

The Red Bull Ring was a sea of orange as Max Verstappen celebrated an unexpected win and Sebastian Vettel said "thank you very much" for the now one point advantage in the championship race.

History can be made this weekend at Silverstone as Hamilton aims to become the all-time leading British Grand Prix winner, surpassing Alain Prost and British racing legend Jim Clark.

Make it a sixth victory - and fifth in a row - and the horror of Spielberg will be put to bed...for now.