F1 gossip: Mercedes, Bottas, Hamilton, Verstappen, Senna

Lewis Hamilton, who lost the championship lead at the Austrian GP, has posted this picture with the caption: "When you get knocked down to the ground, you can either stay on the floor or get back up and fight even harder. I am ready to fight…"

Tuesday, 3 July

Mercedes have ruled out making changes to their strategy team following the Austrian Grand Prix, which cost them the lead in both the drivers' and constructors' championships. (Sky Sports)

Valtteri Bottas has described his recent run of bad luck in 2018 as a "bad joke". (ESPN)

Lewis Hamilton says he is ready to "fight" after losing the championship lead at the Austrian GP. (Twitter)

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has praised Max Verstappen's "disciplined and mature drive" after he won the Austrian GP. (ESPN)

One of Ayrton Senna's F1 helmets could sell for more than $100,000 (£76,000) at auction. (Autoblog)

Carlos Sainz says his Renault car was "undriveable" due to the tyre blistering issues in Austria. (Planet F1)

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari were right not to order Kimi Raikkonen aside at the end of the Austrian GP. (Sky Sports)