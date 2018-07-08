British Grand Prix: Can you name the British winners?

Silverstone
Every British Grand Prix since 1987 has been held at Silverstone

It was not to be for Lewis Hamilton.

The reigning world champion missed out on victory at the British Grand Prix as title-rival Sebastian Vettel instead claimed the glory.

Hamilton, though, still boasts an impressive record on home soil having won the race five times.

He is one of 12 British drivers to have won the British Grand Prix, but can you name them all in under three minutes? We've already given you one!

Test your knowledge in our quiz below. Good luck.

Which British drivers have won the British Grand Prix?

