Verstappen wins as Hamilton retires

Lewis Hamilton lost the world championship lead after retiring as Max Verstappen took an unexpected Austrian Grand Prix victory for Red Bull.

Hamilton was in fourth place, after a strategy error by Mercedes and tyre problems, when he retired with a loss of fuel pressure with eight laps to go.

Title rival Sebastian Vettel finishing third in his Ferrari behind team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.

Vettel takes a one-point lead heading into next weekend's British Grand Prix.

