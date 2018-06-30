Bottas on Austria pole, Hamilton second

Valtteri Bottas pipped team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a tight fight for pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Finn was just 0.019 seconds quicker than the world champion, who made a mistake on his first run and just failed to match Bottas on his second.

Hamilton's title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was third, 0.334secs behind.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth ahead of Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, who appeared to be having a dispute during the session.