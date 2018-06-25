F1 gossip: Alonso, Hamilton, Schumacher, Verstappen, Raikkonen

Fernando Alonso retired on lap 50 at Circuit Paul Ricard

Monday, 25 June

Fernando Alonso wants his McLaren team to "raise their game" at next weekend's Austrian Grand Prix after failing to finish in France on Sunday. (Mail)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says he is "blown away" by Michael Schumacher's achievements after breaking the German's record for most race wins at different circuits following victory at Sunday's French Grand Prix.(Express)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen jokingly suggested Sebastian Vettel should change his style after the Ferrari driver's first-lap collision on Sunday. (Reuters)

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen says he had "a lot more fun" on Sunday than in his previous two outings.(PlanetF1)

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo says his hopes of a podium finish at Paul Ricard were dashed after his car was "wounded" by damage sustained to his front wing.(Motorsport.com)

Force India's Sergio Perez is determined to not be too downhearted about his retirement in France...