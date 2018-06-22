BBC Sport - How does it feel to drive an F1 car?
How does it feel to drive an F1 car?
- From the section Formula 1
BBC News reporter Chris Partridge experiences what it takes to drive a Renault F1 car around the Paul Ricard circuit in France.
The French Grand Prix returns for the first time since 2008 this weekend, and is live on 5 live and the BBC sport website.
READ MORE: Raise a glass to F1's return to Paul Ricard
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired