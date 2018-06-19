Red Bull to switch from Renault to Honda from 2019 season

Red Bull are behind Mercedes and Ferrari in the constructors' standings this year

Red Bull will split with Renault at the end of this season and use Honda engines for the next two years.

The move ends a 12-year relationship during which Red Bull and Renault won four consecutive world title doubles from 2010 to 2013.

The relationship has frayed since turbo hybrid engines were introduced into Formula 1 in 2014 and Renault has found itself behind Mercedes and Ferrari.

Red Bull believe Honda will be more competitive than Renault for 2019-20.

Team principal Christian Horner said: "This multi-year agreement with Honda signals the start of an exciting new phase in Red Bull Racing's efforts to compete not just for grand prix wins but for what is always our goal - championship titles.

"We have always taken decisions such as this dispassionately and with only one criteria in mind - do we believe the outcome will allow us to compete at a higher level? After careful consideration and evaluation, we are certain this partnership with Honda is the right direction for the team."

Honda will supply engines to both Red Bull teams from next year, after starting a supply deal with junior team Toro Rosso this season.

Honda president Takahiro Hachigo said: "Having two teams means we can access twice as much data as previously.

"We believe that working with both Toro Rosso and Red Bull Racing will allow us to get closer to our goal of winning races and championships, building two strong partnerships.

"Discussions proceeded very quickly, thanks to Red Bull's open and respectful attitude towards Honda, leading to a deal that is fair and equitable for all parties."

The move comes just nine months after McLaren decided to end its factory partnership with Honda, believing the Japanese company's engines were holding the team back.