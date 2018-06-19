F1 gossip: Alonso, Bottas, Hartley, Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris

Fernando Alonso has now won two parts of motorsport's 'triple crown'

Tuesday, 19 June

Fernando Alonso will consider his future in Formula 1 after his win at the Le Mans 24 Hour and says the Indianapolis 500 will take on a "high priority". (Guardian)

McLaren insist their decision over whether to race in IndyCar next year will not be influenced by the career ambitions of Alonso. (ESPN)

Valtteri Bottas says Mercedes cannot be considered the favourites for this weekend's French Grand Prix, admitting Ferrari's form means F1's world champions must improve all areas of their 2018 car. (Sky Sports)

Brendon Hartley's Formula 1 future appears to be safe, after Toro Rosso's Helmut Marko said the team were no longer considering dropping the New Zealander. (Radio New Zealand)

McLaren's official test and reserve driver Lando Norris has been targeted by three F1 rivals. (F1i.com)

World champion Lewis Hamilton says he does not know what to expect from Formula 1's return to Circuit Paul Ricard, but hopes the French Grand Prix will not prove to be a boring race. (Crash.net)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has given an insight into his preparation for this weekend's French Grand Prix, with a computer simulation of the track. (Twitter)