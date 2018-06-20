French Grand Prix: Who will win at Circuit Paul Ricard?
The roles were reserved in Canada as Sebastian Vettel stole Lewis Hamilton's crown of 'master of Montreal'.
At a circuit were the Mercedes man has dominated so much, it was Vettel's Ferrari that took control, converting a Saturday pole position into an earlier-than-predicted Sunday chequered flag.
One point now separates the two rivals in the race to become a five-time world champion.
There seems no better time, then, to bring back a blast-from-the-past circuit, a place none of the current drivers has won at, to let the battle for F1 supremacy heat up.
The French Grand Prix returns to the calendar - after a 10-year absence - to the Circuit Paul Ricard.
In 2008 at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, it was Kimi Raikkonen who was looking to turn pole into victory. The Finn had to settle for second place behind then Ferrari team-mate Felipe Massa after problems with a broken exhaust.
After two not-so-thrilling races in a row in Monaco and Canada, can France bring back the joie de vivre to the 2018 season?
Pick who you think will be standing on the podium, below...
Who will win in France?
