F1 gossip: Valtteri Bottas, Force India, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso

Valtteri Bottas finished second in the Canadian Grand Prix at the weekend, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton fifth

Monday, 11 June

Valtteri Bottas sees "no reason why" he will not be racing with Mercedes next season despite having yet to win in 2018.(f1i.com)

Deputy team principal Bob Fernley insists the sale of Force India is no closer to being completed than previously, despite claims a deal has been agreed. (Autosport)

Fernando Alonso's F1 future remains unclear after he retired from his 300th Grand Prix before making his Le Mans debut this week. (Autoweek)

Model Winnie Harlow blamed race officials after she brought a premature end to the Canadian Grand Prix after waving the chequered flag with one lap remaining in Montreal. (Winnie Harlow - Instagram)