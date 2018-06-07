Canadian Grand Prix: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo escapes grid penalty
-
- From the section Formula 1
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has escaped a grid penalty at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.
Chief technical officer Adrian Newey said on Monday that Ricciardo would "definitely" have a penalty after an engine part failed in his Monaco win.
But on Thursday Ricciardo said Red Bull would be able to replace the broken part with one used at a previous race.
The Australian, 28, said when he heard "whispers" of a Canada penalty he said he would prefer it at a later race.
Ricciardo suffered a failure of his MGU-K, a part of the hybrid system, during the Monaco Grand Prix. Newey said it "caught fire and was a burnt out, charred wreck".
But Red Bull said they had been able to re-use an MGU-K from the engine that suffered a turbo failure in final practice at the Chinese Grand Prix.
"All I know is I have been told there is no penalty," Ricciardo said.
"If something happens in practice then we will be forced to change something and I will get a penalty, but for now, we still have enough parts to run and, if it is reliable, we will do the whole weekend with it."
He said, however, that a grid penalty for excessive engine usage was inevitable - perhaps as early as the next race in France.
"It could come as soon as Paul Ricard, but when I heard whispers of a penalty here I was 'I'll take it at Paul Ricard, but not here'," he said.
"Having such good momentum at the moment, a penalty would take a bit of wind out of our sails. I would rather take it somewhere else.
"We feel on paper this circuit should suit us more than some of the others coming up, winning two in a row would be nice so we will try."
Red Bull will benefit from an engine upgrade for the Canadian race, after Renault introduced a revised and improved internal combustion engine for their works team and both their customers, including McLaren.
Red Bull say they believe the upgrade is worth about 0.1 seconds a lap.
|Canadian Grand Prix coverage details
|Date
|Session
|Time
|Radio coverage
|Online text & audio commentary
|Friday, 8 June
|First practice
|14:55-16:35
|BBC Radio 5 live sport extra
|From 14:30
|Second practice
|18:55-20:35
|BBC Sport website
|From 18:30
|Preview
|21:35-22:00
|BBC Radio 5 live
|Saturday, 9 June
|Final practice
|15:55-17:05
|BBC Sport website
|From 15:30
|Qualifying
|18:55-20:35
|BBC Radio 5 live sport extra
|From 18:00
|Sunday, 10 June
|Race
|18:30-21:00
|BBC Radio 5 live
|From 17:00
|Monday, 11 June
|Review & podcast
|04:30
|BBC Radio 5 live