F1 gossip: Hamilton to quit in 2020, Pirelli, Renault, Haas

Four-time world champion has a contract with Mercedes until the end of the 2018 season having signed a three-year deal in 2015

Monday, 4 June

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will walk away from Formula 1 in 2020 to begin a music career, according to driver-turned-pundit David Coulthard. (Express)

Sole tyre provider Pirelli will only continue in F1 if a deal is commercially viable to its business model and the sport continues to be a technological challenge.(PlanetF1)

Renault are optimistic a power unit upgrade at the Canadian Grand Prix will deliver vital gains to close the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari, with new aerodynamic and mechanical updates also set to be introduced. (Crash.net)

The future of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at Haas will not be considering until after the summer break, with team principal Gunther Steiner not thinking about their driver line-up for the 2019 season. (RaceFans)

Formula 1 owner Liberty Media will find it increasingly difficult to maintain the level of income from race sanction fees with Hockenheim, Baku and Silverstone among those seeking improved deals after next year's planned Miami Grand Prix negotiated a risk-and-revenue-sharing model. (Autosport)