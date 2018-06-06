Canadian Grand Prix: Predict your race top three in Montreal

Graceful leap or belly flop? Daniel Ricciardo didn't care after his Monaco masterclass

When a man diving into a pool is the most exciting thing to happen during a grand prix weekend, then the race is unlikely to be labelled a classic.

Fernando Alonso called Monaco "probably the most boring race ever" and Lewis Hamilton quipped: "I will be shocked if anyone was awake at home while it was on."

But that won't matter to Daniel Ricciardo.

He is now level on race wins with Hamilton and Vettel with two so far this season. With Canada next up on the calendar, who can top the podium for a third time?

History tells us there's only one man to beat: the Montreal master Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes man has six victories at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and will become the first driver to score four wins in a row if he takes the chequered flag at this year's grand prix.