F1 gossip: Verstappen, Vandoorne, Alonso, Wolff, Sainz

Monday, 28 May

Has Max Verstappen (left) become less aggressive after some harsh words from Helmut Marko?

Max Verstappen, who has been accused of being "impatient" by Red Bull motorsport chief Helmut Marko, said he "didn't want to go too risky and have a crash" after starting 20th at the Monaco Grand Prix and finishing ninth. (ESPN)

McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne believes the team sacrificed his chances at the Monaco race in favour of team-mate Fernando Alonso. (Autosport)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Vandoorne "has the intelligence and the talent to progress and become a very great driver" and hopes he gets the time to do so. (F1i.com)

Renault driver Carlos Sainz says his race in Monaco "was a bit of a disaster from the start" as "the decision to switch to the ultrasofts on lap 15 was not the most appropriate". (Movistar via Planet F1)