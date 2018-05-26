Monaco Grand Prix: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo powers to dominant pole position

Daniel Ricciardo will start the Monaco Grand Prix from pole after dominating qualifying while Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen will line up at the back.

Red Bull could not repair Verstappen's car in time to get him out after a practice crash, leaving Ricciardo to blitz Mercedes and Ferrari.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to second.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas as Force India's Esteban Ocon took sixth.

Red Bull have dominated the weekend so far and had looked set to lock out the front row until Verstappen's costly error in final practice.

The Dutchman caught the inside wall at the second Swimming Pool chicane with his right front tyre and catapulted into the barriers on the outside.

Verstappen's car was badly damaged in the FP3 accident

The impact damaged both front and rear suspension and the right-hand side of the car and the damage was too extensive to be fixed in the two hours and 15 minutes between the end of practice and when he would have needed to get out to do a lap in first qualifying.

To add insult to injury, Verstappen has a five-place grid penalty for an unauthorised gearbox change, as a result of accident damage, but it is academic as he will start from the back anyway.

Ricciardo in control

One Red Bull driver always looked set for pole after Ricciardo set the pace in all the practice sessions leading up to qualifying, each time just pipping Verstappen.

After Verstappen ruled himself out, making an error for the sixth race in a row and raising questions about whether he needs to change his approach to his racing, Ricciardo was in a league of his own and was fastest in all three parts of qualifying.

His pole time of one minute 10.846 seconds came on his first run in the top 10 shoot-out and at the time was more than 0.4secs clear of anyone else, a huge margin.

Vettel closed in on his final run to end the session 0.229secs adrift, and was 0.193secs ahead of Hamilton.

The battle behind the big six

Ocon impressed in emerging as best of the rest, pipping McLaren's Fernando Alonso by just 0.049secs.

Alonso was just 0.02secs ahead of Renault's Carlos Sainz, who beat team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, in 11th, on merit in qualifying for the first time since joining Renault for the last four races of last season.

The second Force India of Sergio Perez and Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.