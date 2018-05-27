F1 gossip: Ferrari, Bottas, Monaco Grand Prix, Leclerc, Hartley

Sebastian Vettel is second in the drivers' championship with Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen fifth

Sunday, 27 May

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, has cleared Ferrari of any suspicion of cheating after rivals questioned the team's energy recovery system. (Reuters)

Valtteri Bottas thinks he is doing enough to extend his stay with reigning champions Mercedes for the 2019 season. (ESPN)

Formula 1 stewards have decided to take no further action against Charles Leclerc, who suffered a problem with his brakes and smashed into Brendon Hartley towards the end of the Monaco Grand Prix. (Motorsport)

Formula 1 teams will see the final format of the sport's 2021 engine rules by the end of next month. (F1i.com)

Actor Hugh Grant, former footballer Francesco Totti, model Bella Hadid, American football superstar Tom Brady and reality television star Kris Jenner were among the celebrities at the Monaco GP. (Daily Mail)

Saturday, 26 May

Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel have been Ferrari team-mates since 2015 but they have never taken Ferrari to the Constructors' Championship in that time

Sebastian Vettel says he would rather have Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari than world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is out of contract at Mercedes at the end of the season. (CNN)

Ex-world champion Nico Rosberg says his former team-mate Hamilton is "the best driver on the grid" but does not expect the Briton to win this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix. (Evening Standard)

Championship leader Hamilton says he still has doubts over his Mercedes car before this weekend's race. (Express)

Real Madrid fan Fernando Alonso will risk upsetting some of his Liverpool-supporting crew by cheering on the Spanish giants in the Champions League final inside McLaren's Monte Carlo motorhome on Saturday. (Sport 360)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen says he is prepared to gamble and attack on the tight street circuit in Monte Carlo to secure his first podium finish of the season. (Reuters)

This weekend's Monaco Grand Prix is set to be the fastest in history with the lap record for F1's iconic race expected to be shattered. (Sky Sports)

Williams' Sergey Sirotkin is expecting another tough weekend and says his team "don't have the easiest car to drive" in Monaco. (The Chequered Flag)

Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov insists his race is secure on the F1 calendar following rumours the event could be replaced in the future by one in Miami. (F1i.com)

Miami's proposal for a Formula 1 grand prix, which could see the American city staging a race next season, includes the suggestion of hosting the race on a Sunday morning in order to capitalise on a worldwide audience. (ESPN)

A number of Formula 1 drivers including Esteban Ocon, Marcus Ericsson, Charles Leclerc and Brendon Hartley took part in a fashion show for charity

Sauber's Marcus Ericsson was one of those to take to the catwalk on Friday

Friday, 25 May

Lewis Hamilton leads Sebastian Vettel by 17 points after five races of the 2018 season

Sebastian Vettel believes the hype around Ferrari protege Charles Leclerc, who is in his rookie F1 season with Sauber, is "absolutely justified". (Motorsport)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says Lewis Hamilton's money demands are likely the reason for the delayed signing of his Mercedes contract. (F1i.com)

Former driver Mark Webber says that if Bernie Ecclestone was still in charge of F1, "he would have Hamilton at Ferrari with Vettel" - but he expects fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo to be the only driver to switch teams next year. (Express)

Former Williams test driver Susie Wolff was too embarrassed to delve into the detail of the sexism she faced in motorsport as she hopes to inspire the next generation of female drivers. (Sun)

Mercedes' 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg admits it was not easy to get his father Keke to commit to their F1 demonstration in Monaco this week. (Autosport)

Rosberg considered making an F1 comeback… for five seconds! (F1i.com - via Corriere della Sera)

Keke Rosberg won the world championship in 1982 - before son Nico followed suit in 2016

Thursday, 24 May

Sebastian Vettel says he would have no issue with Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari if the world champion decided to leave Mercedes when his contract expires at the end of this season. (Daily Mail)

Haas' Kevin Magnussen says he is not bothered by other drivers' opinion of him. The Dane has upset some of his rivals in the past with his hard-racing style, but says "I don't care what the other drivers think of me, they can say what they want." (ESPN)

You will not see Max Verstappen hitting the casino while in Monaco. The Red Bull man says he does not like gambling and would "rather throw his money into the sea". (Verstappen.nl)

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown has said he wants Fernando Alonso to drive for the brand if they choose to expand their motorsport programme outside of Formula 1. (The Checkered Flag)

Charles Leclerc has made a tribute to childhood friend and former Formula 1 driver Jules Bianchi, who died in 2015 aged 25

FIA Formula 2 driver Artem Markelov, 23, has dismissed speculation that suggested he would drive for Toro Rosso in 2018 as a replacement for Brendon Hartley. (The Checkered Flag)

FIA president Jean Todt admits the current Formula 1 engine regulations went "a bit too far" in terms of complexity. (Motorsport)

McLaren's Fernando Alonso is expecting a "crazy" Monaco Grand Prix as it is "one of the most technically challenging circuits of the year". (Express)

Haas' Romain Grosjean, who is yet to score a point this season, says he still dreams of racing for Ferrari at some stage in his career. (F1i.com)

Lewis Hamilton turned up for the track in style

Wednesday, 23 May

Hockenheim staged the German Grand Prix in 2016 and 2014, but the race was not held in 2017 or 2015

Formula 1's chief executive Chase Carey says Berlin could host the German Grand Prix in the future. This year's race takes place in Hockenheim but there is no deal in place for 2019. (F1 Today)

Renault's Carlos Sainz reckons qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix will be "crazy" because of quicker cars and softer tyre compounds. (Motorsport Week)

The Halo system is the "worst thing ever done to Formula 1", according to Mercedes' non-executive chairman Niki Lauda. (WirtschaftsWoche, via Daily Express)

F1 driver Kevin Magnussen says he is eager to sample IndyCar oval racing and is keen to follow Fernando Alonso's lead by tackling the Indianapolis 500. (Race Fans)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen prepared for the Monaco Grand Prix by taking to the water on a jet-ski

Toro Rosso want to run a Japanese driver in Formula 1 "sooner or later" as part of its alliance with Honda. (Motorsport)

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo wants some "redemption" by winning the Monaco Grand Prix. He was on course for a win in 2016 but a pit stop error cost him the victory. (Fox Sports Asia)

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg says the Monaco GP is the "highlight of the year and the race I most look forward to". (The Checkered Flag)

Charles Leclerc, who was born in Monaco, met Prince Albert II of Monaco before the grand prix there this weekend

Tuesday, 22 May

Gasly admits that luck has not been on his side around the Monaco streets

Mercedes have sent a clarification request to the sport's governing body, the FIA in the latest move over the issue of oil consumption in the sport.(Autosport)

After a string of bad luck in Monaco over most of his racing career, Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly hopes his fortunes change this weekend. (PlanetF1.com)

Mercedes non-executive director Niki Lauda says his team and Ferrari are not afraid to walk away from F1 if the new rules and regulations do not suit them. (Express)

Fernando Alonso believes McLaren are on the right path to catch up with the top three teams in the sport, but says there are no more excuses left for the team. (ESPN)

Monday, 21 May

Fernando Alonso won back-to-back Monaco Grands Prix in 2006 and 2007

McLaren's Fernando Alonso says he is relishing his return to Monaco Grand Prix this weekend after missing last year's race to compete in the Indianapolis 500. (Crash)

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will test drive a Formula 1 car in a Red Bull-organised private event in Austria next month. (Autosport)

Hockenheim says it cannot continue with the terms of its current deal with F1 if the track is to sign a new contract to continue hosting the German Grand Prix. (Motorsport.com)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas says he is not as inconsistent this season as he was last year. (ESPN F1)

Toro Rosso eventually want to have a Japanese driver as part of its alliance with Honda. (Autosport)