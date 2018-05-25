Monaco Grand Prix: Which celebrities have been snapped at the race over the years?

Formula 1

It may not be a night race, but the stars always come out for the Monaco Grand Prix.

It's the grand prix everyone wants to be at, and sometimes there are more celebrities than drivers in the paddock.

But just how good have you been at celeb spotting in Monaco over the years?

Take our quiz to see if you can remember which celebrities have been snapped at the race and which ones - so far - haven't.

