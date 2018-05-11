BBC Sport - Spanish GP: 'The tapas makes you quicker' - Jolyon Palmer and Jack Nicholls in Barcelona

'The tapas makes you quicker in Spain'

Jolyon Palmer and Jack Nicholls look forward to this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix from Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Will it follow the drama of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku? And can Lewis Hamilton follow up on his first win of the season?

READ MORE: Can Barcelona provide another thriller?

Top videos

Video

'The tapas makes you quicker in Spain'

Video

World Cup countdown: Van Gaal's cheeky keeper switch - 2014

Video

Alexander-Arnold's 'unbelievable journey'

Video

Rooney hasn't asked to leave - Allardyce

Video

The time Given hid two dead fish in Delph's car...

Video

Not my nature to be happy with second - Mourinho

Video

Man Utd draw a good point for West Ham - Moyes

Video

The verdict on West Ham’s stadium move

Video

Zaha is happy at Palace - Hodgson

Video

The man who made F1 great - without meaning to

Video

Cuthbert winner takes Chelsea top of WSL 1

Video

World Cup countdown: Lampard's unforgettable 'goal' - 2010

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired