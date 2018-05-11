BBC Sport - Spanish GP: 'The tapas makes you quicker' - Jolyon Palmer and Jack Nicholls in Barcelona
'The tapas makes you quicker in Spain'
- From the section Formula 1
Jolyon Palmer and Jack Nicholls look forward to this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix from Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Will it follow the drama of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku? And can Lewis Hamilton follow up on his first win of the season?
READ MORE: Can Barcelona provide another thriller?
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired