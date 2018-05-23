Monaco Grand Prix: Make your top three podium predictions
Lewis Hamilton heads to a high-rolling Monaco with a spring in his step and a 17-point championship lead in his pocket.
Victory never looked in doubt for Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix, a 74th career pole position supremely converted into a win.
Could a hat-trick of be on the cards for the Mercedes man? If last year's nightmare in Monte Carlo is anything to go by, it might be a trickier task than expected.
In 2017, Hamilton eventually finished seventh from 13th on the grid after a nightmare weekend, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff expecting the team to be on the back foot against Red Bull and Ferrari this time around.
If anyone can take advantage of a lack of on-track confidence, then Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will be hoping the same misfortunes hamper his title rival once again in the glitz and glamour of the principality.
Who will win in Monaco?
