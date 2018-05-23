Monaco Grand Prix: Make your top three podium predictions

Can Lewis Hamilton make it three race wins in a row in Monaco?

Lewis Hamilton heads to a high-rolling Monaco with a spring in his step and a 17-point championship lead in his pocket.

Victory never looked in doubt for Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix, a 74th career pole position supremely converted into a win.

Could a hat-trick of be on the cards for the Mercedes man? If last year's nightmare in Monte Carlo is anything to go by, it might be a trickier task than expected.

In 2017, Hamilton eventually finished seventh from 13th on the grid after a nightmare weekend, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff expecting the team to be on the back foot against Red Bull and Ferrari this time around.

If anyone can take advantage of a lack of on-track confidence, then Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will be hoping the same misfortunes hamper his title rival once again in the glitz and glamour of the principality.