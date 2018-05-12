F1 gossip: Ricciardo, Verstappen, Mercedes, Ecclestone

Daniel Ricciardo (left, pictured with Jenson Button in 2016), won the Chinese Grand Prix this season

Saturday, 12 May

Former world champion Jenson Button tips Daniel Ricciardo to join Ferrari when his Red Bull contract ends at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Max Verstappen says Red Bull are confident of a strong performance in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix following their extensive car upgrades. (Express)

Mercedes has offered to help new engine manufacturers who commit to Formula 1, vowing to go "as far as required" to help them get up to the standard needed. (Motorsport)

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has bought the McLaren with which Ayrton Senna won the 1993 Monaco GP for 4.1m euros - one of the highest prices paid for a modern F1 car. (Autosport)

Ferrari have made a "precautionary" engine change for Kimi Raikkonen for the rest of the Spanish GP weekend. The Finn's second practice run was ended after only 16 laps when his car emitted a puff of smoke. (Planet F1)

Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen met up with Barcelona football legend Andres Iniesta before the Spanish Grand Prix

Friday, 11 May

Lewis Hamilton has told F1's bosses that he wants to design the new Miami street circuit, as he is unhappy with the proposed layout. (Mail)

Fernando Alonso has appeared to cast doubt over his future in F1, calling it "demanding" and saying the current direction of the sport is "sad". (Sky Sports)

Australia's Daniel Ricciardo has joked he might have to give up his podium celebration of drinking champagne out of a shoe and instead drink it from his helmet instead. It follows reports that Formula One Licensing has registered a trademark for the 'Shoey' in more than 25 countries. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Ayrton Senna's Monaco Grand Prix-winning car from 1993 is expected to fetch five million euros (£4.4m) when it is sold at auction on Friday. (Telegraph)

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has posted a throwback to the day he won the Formula Renault 3.5 Series at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in 2013, the same track as this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. (Twitter)

Thursday, 10 May

Colombian Tatiana Calderon was appointed as Sauber's 2018 test driver

Plans for a Formula 1 race in Miami are set to take a step forward on Thursday with a vote of the city's commission looking like a formality. (Motorsport)

Formula 1 will introduce new data into the halo television graphic that made its debut at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and experiment more with what information fans are given. (Autosport)

Haas boss Guenther Steiner says the team's first F1 podium is only possible if "all the stars line up". (ESPN)

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso has warned that there is "no magic bullet" to propel the team to the front of the grid. (Planet F1)

Carlos Sainz has hinted that he will stay at Renault next year. (F1today.net)

Sauber test driver Tatiana Calderon is not giving up on her hopes of taking part in Friday morning free practice sessions this season. (F1i.com)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is expecting the three-way fight with Ferrari and Red Bull to continue at the Spanish Grand Prix. (Fox Sports)

Wednesday, 9 May

Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button were McLaren team-mates in 2015 and 2016

Former F1 champion Jenson Button says he is excited to compete against former McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso at the Le Mans 24 Hours and admits he is "one of the drivers you worry about" when racing. (Sky Sports)

Williams have failed in a bid to overturn a three-place grid penalty imposed on Russian Sergey Sirotkin for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. (Reuters)

Renault has opened talks with Carlos Sainz about a long-term contract at the team, despite admitting his loan situation from Red Bull leaves it "exposed". (Motorsport.com)

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly says Honda's engine is not solely to blame for the team's lack of performance in the previous two grands prix. (Autosport)

Lewis Hamilton attended the Costume Institute Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art

Four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton attended the Met Gala in New York. (Daily Express)

Tuesday, 8 May

Sirotkin did not enjoy the best of fortunes in Baku

Williams have requested that a number of decisions made during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix are reviewed, including Sergey Sirotkin's grid penalty.(Autosport)

Renault have confirmed that junior driver Jack Aitken will get his debut in a latest-specification Formula 1 car when he drives on the second day of the first in-season test in Spain on Wednesday. (Crash.net)

Driver Charles Leclerc says Sauber's car can be "very competitive" once the team addresses its low-fuel weakness. (Motorsport.com)

Renault driver Carlos Sainz says he wants to put on a show for his fans who will be sitting in the stand named after him at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. (Renault)

After colliding with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Max Verstappen is now taking to the water on a jet-ski.

Monday, 7 May

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen finished second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 29 April

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen says that speculation that he will retire at the end of the season is the "same story every year". (Express)

Mercedes are not looking beyond their "three wives" - drivers Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon - for the 2019 season, says team boss Toto Wolff. (F1i.com)

Valterri Bottas believes that the disappointment of missing out on victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will make him stronger for the rest of the season. (Motosport.com)

Haas say they may alter their design plans for the 2019 season after new rules were passed regarding the front and rear wing of the car. (Autosport)