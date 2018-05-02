Formula 1 is planning a grand prix in Miami for 2019

Actor Owen Wilson talks with Bratches before the British Grand Prix last year

Formula 1 is planning to hold a grand prix in Miami, Florida, next year.

The Miami City Commission will vote next week on a proposal to conclude a deal with F1, with a view to the first race being held in October 2019.

Sean Bratches, F1's managing director commercial operations, said the move by the local government body was "an important step" towards holding a race.

If the event comes off, it would be the first street race in the US since a grand prix in Phoenix, Arizona in 1991.

The Miami race would be the second F1 race in the United States, in addition to the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The Austin race is also held in October, which raises the question of whether the two events would be twinned, or whether Texas could be moved to earlier in the season, perhaps to coincide with the Canadian Grand Prix in June.

Bratches said: "We appreciate the community's interest in hosting a Formula 1 race and look forward to working with local officials and stakeholders to bring this vision to life.

"Miami's status as one of the world's most iconic and glamorous cities, combined with its robust tourism infrastructure, makes Miami the perfect destination for Formula 1 and its fans."