Lewis Hamilton wins in Azerbaijan after Red Bull crash

Lewis Hamilton was handed victory in a madcap finish to a chaotic, incident-strewn Azerbaijan Grand Prix in which both Red Bulls sensationally collided with each other.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas was on course to win after Mercedes took advantage of a late safety car to jump long-time leader Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari.

But after Vettel had thrown away second place with a mistake at the restart, Bottas suffered a puncture on the next lap.

His two rivals out of the way, Hamilton was given victory and the championship lead on a plate after looking set to finish third.

Two weeks after being hailed as the master overtaker, Ricciardo may have to take some of the blame for Red Bull's worst intra-team incident for years

There will be words

The late safety car had been triggered by a crash between the two Red Bulls, when Daniel Ricciardo slammed into the back of team-mate Max Verstappen while trying to pass into the first corner.

There will be recriminations at Red Bull, whose drivers had appeared on the edge of a crash for much of the race as Ricciardo fought to pass Verstappen and the Dutchman defended right on the edge of acceptability, and some might say beyond.

Red Bull are well known for employing two drivers who fight fiercely on track, but there has not been a coming together of this magnitude since Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber ended each other's race during the Turkish Grand Prix in 2010.

But although their incident will generate headlines they had a bit-part in a race that for so long looked like Vettel had in a headlock.

Hamilton may look at his first victory in Azerbaijan through rose-tinted spectacles

How did Vettel lose that?

The German led from pole and, after a safety car was triggered by several first-lap crashes, built a three-second lead on the first racing lap.

Hamilton could not quite stay with Vettel and his hopes appeared to be over when he locked his wheels going into Turn One on lap 22.

That forced him to stop for fresh tyres and demoted him to third place, and now there was a cat-and-mouse game between Vettel and Bottas.

Vettel and Ferrari stuck it out with a conventional strategy, stopping on lap 28 for soft tyres, while Mercedes left Bottas out hoping for a safety car period.

It came, thanks to the Red Bulls, as Ricciardo cannoned into the back of Verstappen into Turn One.

As a stop under the safety car costs less time than one in racing conditions, Bottas was able to emerge in the lead.

The question of whether he could hold off Vettel in what appeared to be a faster car became academic when the German lunged for the inside at the restart with four racing laps left and ran wide, letting Hamilton and the second Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen through. Force India's Sergio Perez moved past into third soon afterwards.

Bottas then seemed set for the win, but ran over debris on the next lap and suffered a major tyre failure as he passed the pits with three laps to go.

Hamilton, who took his first win since last October's US Grand Prix and a four-point championship lead over Vettel, was disbelieving afterwards.

"Really quite an emotional race," he said. "Valtteri did such an exceptional job and really deserved the win. I was very fortunate. It feels a bit odd, but I've got to take it."

You must be mad not to remember this: Red Bull team-mates Vettel and Webber collided while travelling in a straight line in 2010

How the Red Bull madness unfolded

The Red Bulls were expected to contend with victory but instead in the opening laps found themselves under pressure from the Renaults of Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg, who were on softer tyres at the start.

Verstappen's passing move on Ricciardo at Turn Two at the first re-start on lap six let Sainz past the Australian and the Spaniard was soon past the Dutchman, too.

After Hulkenberg took himself out of the reckoning by hitting the wall in his second unforced error in Baku in two races, the Red Bulls set to it.

Ricciardo was obviously faster, and tried several times to pass Verstappen, the edgiest moment when the Dutchman nudged his team-mate to the wall in Turn One as Ricciardo tried to pass around the outside on lap 12.

Ricciardo settled back for a while but then attacked again on 35, this time succeeding in his outside move at Turn One.

But when they pitted two laps apart on laps 38 and 39, Ricciardo somehow lost out despite stopping first, which should give an advantage.

Next time around, Ricciardo sought to make amends. He dummied to the outside, Verstappen defended and then defended again to the inside, and Ricciardo locked his brakes and smashed into the back of his team-mate, the pair spinning into the run-off area.

The incident will cause controversy - and while Ricciardo undoubtedly misjudged it, there will be those who feel Verstappen paid the price for moving too many times in the braking zone, something he has made a controversial trademark since his debut.

Mercedes non-executive director Niki Lauda sided with Ricciardo, saying the incident was "70% Verstappen's fault because he moved too many times".

There may also be an argument that the team should have intervened earlier, knowing the intensity of the drivers' personal battle, and given Ricciardo was clearly the quicker driver on this day.

Another mad restart

There was even drama during the final safety-car period, when Haas driver Romain Grosjean spun out of seventh place while trying to warm his tyres.

Hamilton criticised race director Charlie Whiting for not stopping the race, rather than sending out a flat-bed truck to recover Grosjean's car.

That decision would also have provided more racing laps at the end.

Vettel, after his error at the final re-start, survived to finish fourth, ahead of Sainz, a stellar performance by rookie Charles Leclerc in the Sauber and McLaren's Fernando Alonso, seventh despite suffering two punctures and floor damage when caught in a first-lap incident with Hulkenberg and Williams' Sergey Sirotkin, one of two that triggered the first safety car.

Driver of the day

Leclerc, who has made his F1 debut this season with high expectations on him, qualified superbly in 14th place fore Sauber, drove a brilliant first lap to dodge the melee and emerge 10th. He ran in the top 10 for most of the race and took a superb sixth to finally deliver on his potential as a future star after a shaky start to his career.

What happens next?

F1 returns to Europe in two weeks' time for the Spanish Grand Prix, where everyone will have updates to their cars and Mercedes will be seeking to overturn Ferrari's obvious pace advantage.

More to follow

Almost footnote after the last race incidents, but the agenda was set by several first-lap collisions

You are beautiful, no matter what they say... about your overtaking skills: Christina Aguilera oversaw the madness at Red Bull