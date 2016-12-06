2019 Formula 1 calendar

2019 RACE SCHEDULE

German Grand Prix

Hockenheim, 26-28 July

2018 race report

Hungarian Grand Prix

Budapest, 2-4 August

2018 race report

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps, 30 August-1 September

2018 race report

Italian Grand Prix

Monza, 6-8 September

2018 race report

Singapore Grand Prix

Marina Bay, 20-22 September

2018 race report

Russian Grand Prix

Sochi, 27-29 September

2018 race report

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka, 11-13 October

2018 race report

Mexican Grand Prix

Mexico City, 25-27 October

2018 race report

United States Grand Prix

Austin, 1-3 November

2018 race report

Brazilian Grand Prix

Sao Paulo, 15-17 November

2018 race report

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina, 29 November-1 December

2018 race report

2019 RESULTS

British Grand Prix

Silverstone, 12-14 July

2019 race report

Austrian Grand Prix

Spielberg, 28-30 June

2019 race report

French Grand Prix

Le Castellet, 21-23 June

2019 race report

Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal, 7-9 June

2019 race report

Monaco Grand Prix

Monte Carlo, 23, 25-26 May

2019 race report

Spanish Grand Prix

Barcelona, 10-12 May

2019 race report

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku, 26-28 April

2019 race report

Chinese Grand Prix

Shanghai, 12-14 April

2019 race report

Bahrain Grand Prix

Sakhir, 29-31 March

2019 race report

Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne, 15-17 March

2019 race report

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you