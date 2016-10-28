BBC Sport - Mexican GP: Will Nico Rosberg wrap up the title?

Will Rosberg wrap up the title in Mexico?

BBC Radio 5 live's Tom Clarkson and Jack Nicholls look ahead to the Mexican Grand Prix, where Nico Rosberg can clinch the championship if he wins and Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton finishes 10th or lower.

WATCH MORE: Perez excited by 'incredible' home race in Mexico

How to follow live coverage of the Mexican Grand Prix across BBC Sport

