BBC Sport - Mexican GP: Will Nico Rosberg wrap up the title?
Will Rosberg wrap up the title in Mexico?
- From the section Formula 1
BBC Radio 5 live's Tom Clarkson and Jack Nicholls look ahead to the Mexican Grand Prix, where Nico Rosberg can clinch the championship if he wins and Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton finishes 10th or lower.
