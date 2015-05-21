BBC Sport - Monaco GP: Max Verstappen steals show in first practice

Verstappen shines in first practice

Max Verstappen steals the show in first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix by setting the second-fastest time behind Lewis Hamilton.

The 17-year old Toro Rosso driver was just 0.149 seconds slower than Mercedes driver Hamilton on his first experience of the demanding street track.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was third ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and the second Toro Rosso of Carlos Sainz.

Click here for BBC coverage details of the 2015 Monaco Grand Prix.

Available to UK users only.

