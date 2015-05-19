BBC Sport - Monaco Grand Prix preview: The magic of Monte Carlo
Why is Monaco so special?
- From the section Formula 1
BBC Formula 1 commentator Ben Edwards explains what makes the Monaco Grand Prix the race every driver wants to win.
The 3.34km Monte Carlo street circuit first hosted an F1 race in 1950 and has since developed a reputation for glitz and glamour.
The Monte Carlo street circuit has hosted 61 grands prix, second only to Monza in Italy.
Click here for BBC coverage details of the 2015 Monaco Grand Prix.
