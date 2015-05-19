BBC Formula 1 commentator Ben Edwards explains what makes the Monaco Grand Prix the race every driver wants to win.

The 3.34km Monte Carlo street circuit first hosted an F1 race in 1950 and has since developed a reputation for glitz and glamour.

The Monte Carlo street circuit has hosted 61 grands prix, second only to Monza in Italy.

