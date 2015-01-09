Formula 1 2015: Car launch and test schedule
Formula 1 teams have begun their build-up to the 2015 season ahead of the first race in Australia on 15 March.
The teams kicked off pre-season at Jerez in Spain on 1 February before moving on to Barcelona for back-to-back tests later in the month.
All the teams have now revealed their 2015 challengers.
Force India will not take part in the first test, leaving just eight teams in attendance.
Pre-season testing
Jerez, Spain - 1-4 February
Barcelona, Spain - 19-22 February
Barcelona, Spain - 26 February-1 March
Car launches
Ferrari - 30 January
Force India - 19 February
Lotus - 26 January
McLaren - 29 January
Mercedes - 1 February
Red Bull - 1 February
Sauber - 30 January
Toro Rosso - 31 January
Williams - 21 January