Formula 1 2019: The driver line-ups 6 Feb From the section Formula 1 Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/30427769 Read more about sharing. The new Formula 1 season's driver guide will appear here soon. Find out more BBC F1 coverage details Read more on BBC F1 coverage details Andrew Benson Read more on Andrew Benson BBC F1 Twitter Read more on BBC F1 Twitter BBC Sport Twitter Read more on BBC Sport Twitter BBC Sport Facebook Read more on BBC Sport Facebook Formula 1 Read more on Formula 1 FIA Read more on FIA