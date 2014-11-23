BBC Sport - Abu Dhabi GP: Third-placed Williams reflect on 'amazing year'

Williams reflect on 'amazing year'

Williams's Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams reflects on an "amazing year" after her team took a double podium at the Abu Dhabi GP to finish third in the constructors' championship.

Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas finished second and third respectively behind Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his second world championship.

Massa says he is "so happy" to be part of the team, while Bottas feels the car's performance throughout the season gives him "a lot of confidence" heading into 2015.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Williams reflect on 'amazing year'

Video

'Chelsea looked like they were tired'

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Watch the moment England's Hall wins Women's British Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Aguero scores again to double Man City's lead

Video

'Third time lucky' - Davies' delighted to win Euro gold

Video

Highlights: Hall wins Women's British Open after 'thrilling duel'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Guardiola praises 'special guy' Aguero after Wembley win

Video

Aguero's 200th Man City goal puts champions ahead

Video

Festivals, mini golf & flossing - Daley explores Glasgow

  • From the section Diving
Video

Pre-season has been crazy, Chelsea have to work - Sarri

Video

Highlights: Ireland thrashed in World Cup final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 48-12 Leeds Rhinos

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired