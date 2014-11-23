Williams's Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams reflects on an "amazing year" after her team took a double podium at the Abu Dhabi GP to finish third in the constructors' championship.

Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas finished second and third respectively behind Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his second world championship.

Massa says he is "so happy" to be part of the team, while Bottas feels the car's performance throughout the season gives him "a lot of confidence" heading into 2015.

