BBC Sport - Abu Dhabi GP: Third-placed Williams reflect on 'amazing year'
Williams reflect on 'amazing year'
- From the section Formula 1
Williams's Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams reflects on an "amazing year" after her team took a double podium at the Abu Dhabi GP to finish third in the constructors' championship.
Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas finished second and third respectively behind Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his second world championship.
Massa says he is "so happy" to be part of the team, while Bottas feels the car's performance throughout the season gives him "a lot of confidence" heading into 2015.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired