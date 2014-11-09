Nico Rosberg holds off a charge from his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to win the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Hamilton span at around one-third distance into the race just as he appeared to be set to take the lead in the second round of pit stops, and Rosberg did enough to hold him off in a tense final part of the grand prix.

Sao-Paulo born Felipe Massa took a crowd-pleasing third place for Williams, with Jenson Button finishing fourth for McLaren.

Hamilton now has a 17-point lead over Rosberg with a maximum of 50 points remaining at the final race in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton can win the title by finishing second to Rosberg in Abu Dhabi. Rosberg will become champion if he wins and Hamilton finishes third or lower.

