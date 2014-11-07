BBC Sport - Classic F1: Brazilian Grand Prix 2012

Classic F1 deciders: Vettel nicks title

In the build-up to this season's F1 finale in Abu Dhabi, BBC Sport looks back at five of the best season-deciding races in Formula 1 history.

Watch highlights of the dramatic final race of the Formula 1 season in Brazil, with Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel fighting for the world championship.

Vettel simply needed to finish in the points to become the sport's youngest triple world champion, while Alonso needed to claim a place on the podium and hope that misfortune befell his rival for the title.

Click here to watch Classic F1: Title Deciders with Murray Walker on the BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix begins across the BBC on Friday.

Available to UK users only.

