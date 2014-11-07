BBC Sport - Classic F1 title deciders: Brazilian Grand Prix 2008

Classic F1 deciders: Hamilton's moment

In the build-up to this season's F1 finale in Abu Dhabi, BBC Sport looks back at five of the best season-deciding races in Formula 1 history.

Watch highlights of the dramatic finale to the 2008 Formula 1 season at Interlagos, where Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa battled for the title.

The race was perhaps the most dramatic title decider in Formula 1 history, with home town hero Massa being roared on by the crowd in Sao Paulo and the fight for the world championship going down to the very last corner of the last lap.

Click here to watch Classic F1: Title Deciders with Murray Walker on the BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix begins across the BBC on Friday.

Available to UK users only.

