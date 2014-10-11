BBC Sport - Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton's pole lap in Sochi

Watch Hamilton's pole lap in Sochi

Watch Lewis Hamilton's pole lap at the inaugural Sochi Grand Prix in Russia, the ninth pole of the season for the championship leader.

Team-mate Nico Rosberg was 0.2 seconds behind Hamilton's time of one minute 38.513 seconds, securing Mercedes ninth one-two of the season.

Finn Valtteri Bottas was third in his Williams, with Jenson Button qualifying his McLaren in fourth and Russian Daniil Kvyat fifth in front of his home fans.

Available to UK users only.

