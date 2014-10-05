Andrea De Cesaris: Italian former Formula 1 driver dies aged 55

Andrea De Cesaris' Formula 1 career spanned 14 years

Former Formula 1 driver Andrea De Cesaris has died at the age of 55.

The Italian was killed in a motorbike accident in Rome, the official F1 website confirmed.

He started 208 races in his Formula 1 career between 1980 and 1994, but never won a Grand Prix, a record for the most races without a win.

He drove for McLaren for one season in 1981 and also raced for teams including Jordan, Brabham, Dallara and Alfa Romeo.

McLaren tweeted: "All at McLaren send condolences to ex-McLaren #F1 driver Andrea De Cesaris, who sadly passed away today."

Andrea De Cesaris drove for Eddie Jordan's Jordan team during the 1991 season

De Cesaris won world championship points for nine of the 10 teams he raced for and finished on the podium five times.

In 1982, aged 22, he became the youngest driver to start a Grand Prix from the front of the grid after he took his sole career pole, with Alfa Romeo, at the US West round.

Following his F1 career, he raced in the Grand Prix Masters series for two seasons in 2005 and 2006 alongside veterans including Nigel Mansell, Emerson Fittipaldi and Ricardo Patrese.

De Cesaris driving for Alfa Romeo in 1982 at Long Beach

Andrea de Cesaris pictured before the 1988 Brazilian Grand Prix

Andrea de Cesaris' last season in Formula 1 came in 1994