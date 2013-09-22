Fernando Alonso says he will "need to be very lucky" to win the World Championship after finishing second to Sebastian Vettel for the third time in a row in the Singapore Grand Prix.

However the Ferrari driver insists both he and the team "will push until the end" in case Vettel drops any significant points in the remaining six races of the season.

Alonso is 60 points behind Red Bull's reigning world champion, more than two clear race victories, after the German took his fourth successive win.

