Alonso vows to keep fighting for title

Fernando Alonso says he will "need to be very lucky" to win the World Championship after finishing second to Sebastian Vettel for the third time in a row in the Singapore Grand Prix.

However the Ferrari driver insists both he and the team "will push until the end" in case Vettel drops any significant points in the remaining six races of the season.

Alonso is 60 points behind Red Bull's reigning world champion, more than two clear race victories, after the German took his fourth successive win.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Alonso vows to keep fighting for title

Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?

Video

Best shots as England batsmen dominate Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net

Video

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Video

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Video

Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty

Video

Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Video

'Extraordinary' caught and bowled to remove Hales

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired