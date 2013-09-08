Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso is "extremely happy" to finish second at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza after a "nearly perfect" weekend.

The Spaniard offers his congratulations to race winner Sebastian Vettel and admits his team "need to do better" to close the gap on Red Bull.

When quizzed on the identity of his Ferrari team-mate next year, Alonso says he has "huge respect" for current incumbent Felipe Massa and would be "only happy" if the Brazilian is retained.

