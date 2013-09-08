Alonso 'extremely happy' with second

Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso is "extremely happy" to finish second at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza after a "nearly perfect" weekend.

The Spaniard offers his congratulations to race winner Sebastian Vettel and admits his team "need to do better" to close the gap on Red Bull.

When quizzed on the identity of his Ferrari team-mate next year, Alonso says he has "huge respect" for current incumbent Felipe Massa and would be "only happy" if the Brazilian is retained.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Alonso 'extremely happy' with second

Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired