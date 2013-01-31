BBC Sport's Suzi Perry joins technical analyst Gary Anderson to run the rule over McLaren's new MP4-28.

The former Jordan, Stewart and Jaguar designer says he is "pretty impressed" by the 2013 car, praising the McLaren engineer's decision to maximise the height of the suspension which should help the team channel the flow of air around the car better and increase its level of downforce.

Despite being eight-time constructors' champions, McLaren have not won a drivers' title since 2008 or the constructors' title since 1998.

