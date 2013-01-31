Anderson impressed by 2013 McLaren

BBC Sport's Suzi Perry joins technical analyst Gary Anderson to run the rule over McLaren's new MP4-28.

The former Jordan, Stewart and Jaguar designer says he is "pretty impressed" by the 2013 car, praising the McLaren engineer's decision to maximise the height of the suspension which should help the team channel the flow of air around the car better and increase its level of downforce.

Despite being eight-time constructors' champions, McLaren have not won a drivers' title since 2008 or the constructors' title since 1998.

We apologise for the poor sound quality on this clip.

Top videos

Video

Anderson impressed by 2013 McLaren

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Goalkeeper Ikeme opens up about leukaemia

Video

My body has been broken and rebuilt - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How Troy Deeney's psychologist helps him get 'in the zone'

Video

Crouch: I invented Come Dine With Me!

  • From the section Sport
Video

Debutant Dalot could be at Man Utd for 10 years - Mourinho

Video

Could Mark Chapman make it as an NFL kicker?

Video

Could you match Joshua's workout routine?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Tony Adams calls for end to gambling sponsorship

  • From the section News
Video

WSL highlights: Yeovil Town 0-7 Arsenal

Video

Cipriani omitted because of form - England boss Jones

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you