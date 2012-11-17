Fernando Alonso says he "expected" to struggle in qualifying for the US Grand Prix after setting the ninth-fastest time in Texas.

The Ferrari driver will move up to eighth on the grid after Romain Grosjean is demoted five places for changing his gearbox before the inaugural qualifying session the the brand new Circuit of the Americas.

The double world champion is ten points behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel with two races remaining, and looking to become only the tenth driver to win the title with two different teams.

