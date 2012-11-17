Alonso 'expected' qualifying struggle

Fernando Alonso says he "expected" to struggle in qualifying for the US Grand Prix after setting the ninth-fastest time in Texas.

The Ferrari driver will move up to eighth on the grid after Romain Grosjean is demoted five places for changing his gearbox before the inaugural qualifying session the the brand new Circuit of the Americas.

The double world champion is ten points behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel with two races remaining, and looking to become only the tenth driver to win the title with two different teams.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'One of the best flukes I've ever seen' - Williams' no-look pot

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Why has the Crucible banned football shirts?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'Major contender' Ding storms through - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Try of the Week: Barba's stunner for St Helens

Video

Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Watch former Chelsea player Marin's comical tumble

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

England entitled to drop me if I don't score runs - Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Semi-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired