Hamilton dedicates pole lap to team

Lewis Hamilton is delighted to secure pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of the Red Bulls of Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton, who will leave McLaren at the end of the season, says it was good to give something back to the team and hopes he can finish the season on a high.

Jenson Button was not as happy with how qualifying went and says he does not know why his car was off the pace after looking good in practice.

